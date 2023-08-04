Raft launching on the Main Salmon River from Corn Creek resumed Thursday morning, the U.S. Forest Service announced.

But rafters are being asked not to stop in the area of the Elkhorn fire that is estimated at near 24,000 acres and destroyed structures at Allison Ranch and Yellow Pine Ranch over the weekend. Rafting was abruptly suspended Sunday after a firestorm blew through the river canyon, scorching more than 20,000 acres.

The Payette National Forest urged rafters not to linger in the fire area because jet boats are operating in the vicinity to support firefighting efforts. Fire managers will continue to monitor and manage rafting groups before they approach the fire area, the Forest Service said. Fire danger to the rafting public and impact to firefighting efforts will continue to be assessed daily.

