Thomas Hillebrant, author of the book “Palouse Rails: Granger Railroads of the Inland Northwest,” will present on the Spokane and Inland Empire Interurban, an electric railway that had routes from Spokane to Colfax through Rosalia, as well as lines reaching Palouse, Moscow and Coeur d’Alene, as part of an event organized by the Whitman County Library.
Hillebrant’s presentation is set for 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Rosalia Community Center on Whitman Ave., Rosalia.
Prior to the presentation, a chili lunch will be served at noon at Pinewood Cottage, 208 W. Second St.
Following the presentation, a caravan of vehicles will travel from Rosalia to Thunderhawk Ranch, 202 Pine City Malden Road, for a guided hike on the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail. Parking will be available along the driveway next to the trail.
Guide Mark Borleske will offer narrative and photographs of the iconic Rosalia concrete arch bridges and the daylighted tunnel. The hike is two miles roundtrip. For more information, contact Rasalia Library Branch Manager Marcy Cambbell at (509) 523-3109.