The Potlatch Historical Society, representatives from Return to Riverside Festival and the Washington, Idaho and Montana Railway History Preservation Group, with help from the University of Idaho’s English department, will sponsor “An evening at the Depot” at 6 p.m. Saturday at 185 Sixth St., Potlatch.
The Company Town Legacy Project will present oral histories, one-man band NickyBob Shoulders will perform and Rants & Raves will provide a no-host bar.
Admission is free and will include complimentary snacks.