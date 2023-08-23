Two days of rain across north central Idaho is allowing firefighters to gain ground on active blazes, but not enough to put the fire season to bed.

It also brings some hazards like flash flooding, rolling rocks and logs, and landslides, said Jim Wimer, fire manager officer for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.

A string of storms, the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary, delivered ample rain and humid air to the region Monday and Tuesday. The immediate effect, aside from what Wimer calls “gravity hazards,” is a dramatic decrease in fire growth. The pause allows more aggressive firefighting tactics.

