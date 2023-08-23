Two days of rain across north central Idaho is allowing firefighters to gain ground on active blazes, but not enough to put the fire season to bed.
It also brings some hazards like flash flooding, rolling rocks and logs, and landslides, said Jim Wimer, fire manager officer for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.
A string of storms, the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary, delivered ample rain and humid air to the region Monday and Tuesday. The immediate effect, aside from what Wimer calls “gravity hazards,” is a dramatic decrease in fire growth. The pause allows more aggressive firefighting tactics.
“With the activity down, it gives everybody kind of the green light to get after it,” he said. “A lot of production can be made when it rains like this this time of year.”
But it’s way too early to end the fire season. In fact the tropical air included several lightning storms that could spawn new fires.
“There is still potential for fires we don’t know about to pop up,” Wimer said. “With rain like this and lightning, that can happen a week or two weeks after the fact.”
Wimer said based on previous years, we can expect a month or more of fire season.
“What we are seeing from the weather models is a return to high pressures for the next couple of weeks, so we are still in it,” he said.
Lewiston’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies today and a high of 83 degrees. Triple digits could return as soon as Monday when the high is forecast to hit 101 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.