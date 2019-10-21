Some took shelter under awnings, but most braved standing in the constant drizzle to get a front-row view of the 2019 University of Idaho Homecoming Parade on Saturday in downtown Moscow.
It was clear the rain and cold weather did not dampen attendance at the annual event as hundreds came out to see local marching bands, trucks and floats stroll down Main Street. That attendance was no doubt boosted by the travelers visiting the Palouse to enjoy Washington State University’s Homecoming as well.
“It’s a tradition, even in the rain,” Moscow resident Andrea O’Sullivan said of the parade, adding that her children have been involved in the parade for 15 years.
Tonia Green said she enjoys coming to the parade to see the impressive local school marching bands.
How often does she attend?
“Only when it rains,” she joked.
Bryan Christianson said he has taken part in UI Homecoming festivities many times since both he and his wife are Vandal alums. This year, the Walla Walla couple brought their grandchildren and said they enjoy “all the action” from the annual bonfire to the parade.
A variety of organizations made an impression with their vehicles and floats this year.
The young athletes at Palouse Empire Gymnastics wowed the crowd with a mobile platform on which a gymnast performed acrobatic flips on a horizontal bar.
A Palouse Area Care and Transport EMS vehicle towed a wheelbarrow filled with candy while an EMT dressed in Vandal football shoulder pads shoveled candy out to the onlookers.
UI President Scott Green joined the fun on top of a pickup truck being escorted by his own “secret service” of what appeared to be students dressed in suits with sunglasses and earpieces.
Elijah Ercolino said he wanted to see the parade because he had not been back for UI Homecoming since he was a Vandal in 1997. He decided to take a “nostalgia trip” to Moscow.
“The weather is fantastic,” he said. “Rain or shine.”
