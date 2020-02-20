As part of its 30th Great Performance series, Festival Dance and Performing Arts will welcome Rainbow Dance Theatre in a performance of “iLumiDance” starting at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Jones Theater in Daggy Hall on Washington State University campus, near Idaho Street and College Avenue, in Pullman.
The performance will utilizing electro-luminescent wire, fiber optic fabric, blacklight and other special effects.
Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for students and seniors and $10 for youth 13 and younger. Tickets are available online at festivaldance.org and at the door.