Rainy Friday

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsA woman carries an umbrella as she appears to walk on a pile of fallen leaves on the corner of Blaine Street and B Street in Moscow on a rainy Friday afternoon.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

A woman carries an umbrella as she appears to walk on a pile of fallen leaves on the corner of Blaine Street and B Street in Moscow on a rainy Friday afternoon.

Tags

Recommended for you