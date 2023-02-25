For students in the Washington State University Student Swine Cooperative, raising pigs and learning about the pork industry is all about hands-on experience.

Kalvin Bowers, a junior at WSU, got involved in the cooperative in the fall of 2021 and has participated in every part of raising the animals and processing them for the group’s semiannual bacon sale.

The spring sale, which runs from 3-5:30 p.m. on Thursdays at 2155 Wilson Road in Pullman, benefits every aspect of the group. The sale is scheduled through the end of the semester, Bowers said, and any changes will be announced on the cooperative’s Facebook page.

