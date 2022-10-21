The Pullman Police Department has completed its investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving a Pullman High School student and referred the case to the Whitman County Prosecutor’s Office.

Cmdr. Aaron Breshears said the police department determined there is probable cause that a juvenile suspect committed third-degree rape Sept. 1 at a private residence outside of school grounds. He said Pullman High School reported the incident to the police Sept. 8.

The police investigation was completed this week. The prosecutor’s office will determine whether to pursue a charge against the suspect. No arrest has been made.

Tags

Recommended for you