Children look at an exhibit of photographs from the Palouse Empire Fair at The Center at the Colfax Library. Tom Mohr took the photos, which are part of a show titled “In Our Community, The Year In Review,” which runs through the end of the month. The photo was submitted by Whitman County Library Director, Kristie Kirkpatrick.
Reader photo of the day
Reader photo: Images from the fair
