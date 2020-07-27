A deer lies among lawn arnaments outside the summer home of Cindy and Gerard Connelly on Lake Coeur d’Alene. Cindy Connelly submitted this photo.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Wanted: Seeing-eye humans for small puppies
- Soldier treks 117 miles
- New medical practice introduced in Pullman
- Genesee declares disaster emergency
- Frank Arnett, area martial-arts instructor, dies suddenly at 62
- Seven new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Latah County
- Company ups estimate to 1,800 cases of COVID-19
- Virus cases continue to rise locally
- Willard S. “Bill” Belknap
- Nine new COVID-19 cases reported in area, one hospitalized
Your guide to the best businesses in the region