Having a Blast

<text>Every year, Latah County officials lights fireworks in the parking lot of the Latah County Courthouse for employees on the last workday before the July Fourth holiday. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson, shown, always puts on the show.</text>

Every year, Latah County lights fireworks in the parking lot of the Latah County Courthouse for employees on the last work day before the July 4th holiday. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson, shown, always puts on the show.

Tags

Recommended for you