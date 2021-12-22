Members of Moscow High School’s leadership class show off the piles of warm clothing the group help collect for distrribution to children in the community who might need help staying warm this winter. The effort was organized by teacher Sam Hoogsteen with business sponsorship from Gritman Medical Center and Idaho Central Credit Union.
Subscriber email options
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
What your neighbors are reading