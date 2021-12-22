Helping folks stay warm

Members of Moscow High School’s leadership class show off the piles of warm clothing the group help collect for distribution to children in the community who might need help staying warm this winter. The effort was organized by teacher Sam Hoogsteen with business sponsorship from Gritman Medical Center and Idaho Central Credit Union.

