Helping hands

The Pullman High School Environmental Club, pictured, is volunteering for Whitman County Parks to improve the native plant and bird viewing areas at Kamiak Butte County Park. The ongoing project is a collaborative effort between the Whitman County and Palouse Audubon Society. Laura Bloomfield submitted this photo.

