Trixie is a sweet, year-old Nigerian Dwarf goat at Broad Sky Farm near Pullman. According to Madeleine Brodsky, who snapped and submitted the photo, Trixie “enjoys treats, head scratches, nibbling on your clothes, climbing and jumping and more treats.” Check out more photos and submit your own at “Share Your Snaps,” an online community photo album at inland360.com.
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- Squeezed out of the market
- Award-winning principal preaches the value of caring
- Banning books a hot topic
- Idaho football stuns Montana
- Yes, folks. Idaho is for real
- Woman dies from gunshot wound near Orofino
- Halloween favorite returns with a fright
- Moscow students head to FFA Convention
- His View: Fear not the atheist; they just might be right
- UI: Freshmen class largest in school history