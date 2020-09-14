“Fairy houses” that feature coffee shops, stores and beaches have been created at the base of curbside trees on Lincoln Street in Moscow. Trish Hartzell submitted this photo.
Reader Photo of the Day: Masks and social distancing still required
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- NYT: Pullman is No. 1 COVID-19 hot spot in country
- Target delivers plans for store in Moscow
- WSU’s Ethridge ticketed for hosting ‘party’
- Wind whips blaze in Colfax
- Man dies in combine accident near Colton
- WSU dorms site of virus outbreak
- Rural Whitman County town of Malden torched by Monday fire
- Retail giant targets Moscow
- WSU cranks up its COVID-19 testing
- Substantial development on edge of UI gains council approval