Quilters unite

Nineteen members of Palouse Patchers hold the quilts they made for children in the foster care system on Jan. 17-18 at the Viola Community Center. The quilters are from Moscow, Pullman, Princeton, Harvard, Viola and Potlatch. This photo was submitted by Mary Silvernale Shook.

