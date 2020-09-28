Santa offers a gentle reminder

Santa Claus holds up a sign reading “Love Thy Neighbor” across the street from a protest against Moscow’s public-health order requiring residents to wear a face mask when social distancing isn’t possible on Saturday in Moscow. Iain Crimmins submitted this photo.

