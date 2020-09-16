A field fire burns on Aug. 17 near Viola. Elizabeth Foster took the photo from the roof of her house, which is about a mile away from the field that was burning.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Target delivers plans for store in Moscow
- WSU dorms site of virus outbreak
- Retail giant targets Moscow
- Latah County rejects CARES Act funds
- WSU suspends operations because of smoke
- Michael Lee Kendall
- Moscow schools delay opening until Tuesday; poor air quality cited
- At restoration operation, no book is overlooked
- Inslee: Malden is ‘center of our heartbeat’
- Brian Lee Smith
Your guide to the best businesses in the region