There’s a valley down there somewhere

The sun sets over a blanket of fog covering the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on Nov. 26. Maddisyn Stout submitted this photo that she took from the top of the Lewiston hill.

The sun sets over a blanket of fog covering the Lewiston-Clarkston valley on Nov. 26. Maddisyn Stout submitted this photo that she took from the top of the Lewiston hill.

Tags

Recommended for you