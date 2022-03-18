Reader photo of the day: Trampoline physics

Janice Stockard’s great grandaughter, Dally Sue, plays with her brothers, Cash and Roper, on a trampoline in Juliaetta last summer. The photo was recently uploaded to “Share Your Snaps,” the online community photo album at Inland360.com.
Email Newsletters
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sponsored Content
Trending
Articles
- Pullman business owners await trial for alleged Lumberyard theft
- Cellar Door Cooking prepped for launch
- Palouse Ice Rink is seeking recommitment of $1M
- Woman sentenced for 2020 manslaughter, DUI
- Semitruck crash blocks traffic south of Moscow
- Pullman ready for new roundabout
- His View: The actual situation in Ukraine; tests most can’t pass
- Year-round daylight saving time could be on the horizon
- Proposed Idaho laws could lead to more out-of-state abortions
- Boise hospital locks down amid far-right call for protest
Your guide to the best businesses in the region