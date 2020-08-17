A fairy house is seen during Fairyopolis on July 16 outside the Moscow Publice Library. Children built fairy houses around the building and grounds at each branch of the Latah County Library District durin the event. This photo was submitted by Stacie Echanovie, the library’s youth services manager.
Advertisement
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending
What your neighbors are reading
Articles
- Peggy Jo Miller (Loomer)
- Anti-mask protest
- UI reports 34 cases of COVID-19
- UI’s testing lab not running yet
- Fall sports canceled for Moscow
- Tom Hopper
- Eight new virus cases on Palouse
- Andrew Thatcher Becker
- Different plans for different schools in Whitman County
- North central Idaho sees 18 new cases, including nine in Latah County
Your guide to the best businesses in the region