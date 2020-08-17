Where fairies dwell

A fairy house is seen during Fairyopolis on July 16 outside the Moscow Public Library. Children built fairy houses around the building and grounds at each branch of the Latah County Library District during the event. This photo was submitted by Stacie Echanovie, the library’s youth services manager.

A fairy house is seen during Fairyopolis on July 16 outside the Moscow Publice Library. Children built fairy houses around the building and grounds at each branch of the Latah County Library District durin the event. This photo was submitted by Stacie Echanovie, the library’s youth services manager.

Tags

Recommended for you