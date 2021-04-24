Reading, like baseball, requires a little bit of spring training

Ahh ... spring! A time for new beginnings, longer days, warm sunshine and America’s favorite pastime, reading. OK, technically, baseball is considered America’s favorite pastime but here at Whitman County Library we say, “Let’s celebrate spring with both.”
Just as Major League Baseball players warm up to summer ball in spring training, the library encourages patrons to sign up for our new online Spring Into Reading challenge that will warm up their reading skills so they can “swing for the fences” during summer reading.
The Spring into Reading challenge began Thursday and runs through June 13. It is open to all ages and you can sign up the whole team — oops, I mean family — on one account using our new online tracking platform, Beanstack. Thanks to grant funding from Schools Out Washington, you can access Beanstack at whitco.lib.wa.us/beanstack or download the easy to use mobile app for Apple or Android devices.
Once signed up in Beanstack, participants can log books they’ve read or listened to (audiobooks and being read to by someone else both count), complete fun, at-home activities, write book reviews and earn digital incentives in the form of badges. You can get a home run this spring by reading two books and completing fun activities at home.
One way to earn a badge is to read outdoors. Stop by your local Whitman County Library branch or use our curbside service to check out a book and a Discover Pass for free access to Washington State Parks and recreation lands. Use the maps, guidebooks for birds, trees, and wildflowers you’ll find in our area, and the binoculars included with the pass to have a fun family adventure. Continue the family outdoor exploration with our birding backpack, fishing backpack (includes fishing poles) and hiking backpack. Don’t forget to relax in the sun after a day of adventure with a good book to earn your badge.
Can’t relax with a book yet because you still need to plant your garden? Visit our seed library. You can browse the seeds we have in our collection, take the ones you want, plant your garden, harvest your crop, and then return some of your harvested seeds to the seed library for others to use the following growing season. The seed library welcomes and shares a variety of seeds that are organic certified, open pollinated or heirloom. This ensures that our library is doing its best to provide seeds that are high quality and can produce a plant true to its variety.
The Colfax seed library is accessible during library open hours or you can stop by the Albion library’s handicap entrance to access their seed library 24/7. Execute a double play by downloading an audiobook from the Washington Anytime Library using the free Libby app to listen to while you work in the garden.
Reading season doesn’t end after the Spring Into Reading challenge wraps up. Accounts created in Beanstack remain active throughout the year so participants can continue to enjoy a lineup of ongoing and seasonal reading challenges. Next up to bat will be the 2021 summer reading-themed challenge, Tails and Tales, to encourage children, teens and adults to continue their reading adventure and complete more fun activities while earning badges and exciting prizes. Opening day will be June 14 and the series will run through Aug. 31.
Throughout the spring and summer, the 14 locations of Whitman County Library will be keeping the bases loaded by continuing to provide hands-on learning with our grab-n-go kits, virtual programming and more. Check out the event calendar on our website for a full schedule of our spring and summer programs, whitco.lib.wa.us, and enjoy America’s favorite pastime — according to us, at least — reading.
Kopp is the teen and innovations librarian at Whitman County Library