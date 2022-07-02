The air was warm and the pool was full for the 75th birthday for the Kendrick War Memorial Pool. On Friday, the community came together and rededicated the pool and had a party to celebrate.
The pool was first dedicated in 1947 as a memorial to all the veterans who came back from World War II, and it has recently undergone renovations to fix a major leak, said Kendrick Mayor Rose Norris.
The party celebrated not only the fixing of the pool, but its reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic. Now freshly painted, it’s ready for the next 75 years.
The pool is located in the center of town and draws visitors from not only Kendrick but also Juliaetta, Troy, Deary and Lawpai, Norris said. There are swimming lessons, lap swimming time, water fitness classes and rentals available at the pool.
There is a lap area and a kid pond, which swimmers take full advantage of in the summer heat. It was ready in time for opening day, which this year was June 14, Flag Day. The pool has seen swimmers ever since.
Music played as people ate hamburgers and hot dogs and prepared for the festivities.
At the dedication, the Kendrick Veterans of Foreign Wars rededicated the memorial case at the park. Norris said the case was rejuvenated by Kendrick High School seniors as a senior project.
The city presented all veterans in the community a bench in their honor. The city also presented plaques for the donors who financially supported the pool renovations. To round out the night, there was cake, food and free swimming.
The Kendrick War Memorial Pool has open swimming from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; night swimming from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, and lap swimming from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. General admission for the pool is $3.25 for ages 3 and older.
