This year’s Idaho Student Advisory Council met Monday and brought together 13 students from across the state. One of those students was Moscow’s Koharu Nomura, a fifth-grader at McDonald Elementary School.

The council, in its second year, was set up by Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra.

Nomura, 10, is the youngest member of this year’s group, which includes students from fifth grade through their senior year in high school. The students will meet four times during the school year, and will be expected to provide ideas and feedback to Ybarra and her staff on topics like “social media influence, conditions of school buildings, mental health and opportunities for STEM activities,” according to Ybarra’s office.

