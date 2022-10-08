This year’s Idaho Student Advisory Council met Monday and brought together 13 students from across the state. One of those students was Moscow’s Koharu Nomura, a fifth-grader at McDonald Elementary School.
The council, in its second year, was set up by Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra.
Nomura, 10, is the youngest member of this year’s group, which includes students from fifth grade through their senior year in high school. The students will meet four times during the school year, and will be expected to provide ideas and feedback to Ybarra and her staff on topics like “social media influence, conditions of school buildings, mental health and opportunities for STEM activities,” according to Ybarra’s office.
Monday’s meeting was in Boise, and Koharu’s father, Chris, said the students did icebreakers and team-building exercises, took a tour of the capitol building and met some of the superintendent’s staff.
“I told her, ‘You have a lot of unique experiences,’ ” Chris said. “You can contribute.”
Koharu and her family moved to Moscow two years ago from Syracuse, N.Y., and said she brings to the council her experiences in elementary schools in New York, Idaho and Japan. Chris, the vice president for research and economic development at the University of Idaho, said his wife first heard about the council from a Facebook post and suggested if she wanted to, Koharu should apply.
“I honestly didn’t know what to expect, so I was quite surprised at a lot of things, such as the team-building exercises, all of the people on Superintendent Ybarra’s team and all of the different jobs that they have,” Koharu said about the Boise event.
Chris said his daughter described Monday as “the longest school day without a recess.”
In her application for the council, Koharu said she wanted to add more opportunities to learn about topics like science and coding as well as “brain breaks.” Brain breaks, she said, are opportunities for students to take a little break and get the wiggles out during the school day, but are different from recess. These are usually shorter times than recess and happen in the classroom.
Koharu said she used the “buddy bench” at McDonald Elementary to form her own solution to bullying. The bench is a place for students to go if they are feeling sad or lonely in order to find a friend or someone to talk to. She proposed a “bullying bench” for students to use to bring attention to the bullying they are facing.
Being named to the council wasn’t something Koharu and her parents expected, but she is excited to represent both her school and the district. Students on the council come from across the state in districts both large and small.
“Being sincere about what you believe should help to improve Idaho’s education,” Koharu said, offering advice for other students who might want to apply in the future.