Ready to ride: A beginner’s trail planned for north of Moscow

A proposed multi-use trail at Virgil Phillips Farm Park will hopefully be mountain-bike ready by June, said John Wenz, Moscow Area Mountain Bike Association president.
The Moscow City Council earlier this month approved MAMBA and Latah County Parks and Recreation’s proposal to construct a roughly one-mile trail at the park, which is located about 6 miles north of Moscow off U.S. Highway 95. The park is owned by the city and managed by the county.
Wenz said the dirt trail will be available for other uses — like hiking or running — but it will be designed “so that it’s friendly to beginning mountain bikers.”
“It brings in another use that fits in with the goal of the park,” Latah County Parks and Recreation Director Andy Grant said. “When Virgil Phillips donated the property to the city of Moscow, it was for youth recreation and a beginner mountain bike trail fits that really well as youth recreation.”
There are several advanced mountain bike trails on Moscow Mountain and Wenz said a beginner’s trail is one of the most common requests MAMBA receives.
“While there are trails that as a beginner you could ride up on Moscow Mountain, accessibility is a real issue,” Wenz said.
The trail at Phillips Farm Park will be wider, include switchbacks for a gentle grade and be convenient to access, Wenz said. He said it will be a nice place for parents to watch their children ride on the trail while sitting at the park’s gazebo, which is roughly where the trail will start and end.
Wenz said existing hiking trails at the park are not designed for and would not be enjoyable for mountain bike riders, so he does not think riders on designated hiking trails will be an issue.
“So really there isn’t much of a reason for anyone that wants to get in a ride to show up to Phillips Farm, beyond someone, again, wanting to be able to get on to a beginner trail to improve their skills,” he said.
Wenz said signs will be posted informing people that existing trails are not for bicycle use.
The trail will be built by MAMBA and volunteers. Wenz said trail building workshops will start this spring but dates have not been set. When the workshops happen, and how many volunteers show up will determine when the trail is completed, Wenz said.
He said the costs to construct the trail will be minimal because MAMBA and volunteers will do the work.
Grant said the county will work with MAMBA on maintaining the trail and noted the proposed trail design should require low maintenance. Wenz said cutting tall grass will likely be required for maintenance.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.