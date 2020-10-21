Realitea, a downtown Pullman restaurant on 255 E. Main St., announced it has reopened after being closed during the pandemic.
The restaurant serves boba tea drinks and items from a new food menu.
It is open every day from 2-8 p.m. It is managed by Washington State University alumni, Tianen Lieu and staffed with WSU students.
In Moscow, Bonkerz Indoor Playcenter has closed and is planning to sell items from the business from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The play center, popular with families with young children, announced on Facebook on Oct. 9 that the business was for sale.
The announcement of the upcoming liquidation sale was posted Tuesday. Only cash will be accepted for purchases, and organizers request buyers wear a mask and keep socially distanced.