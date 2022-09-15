Rain in the region was a welcomed sight for those waiting for smoke and fires to go away.
Charlotte Dewey, of the National Weather Service in Spokane, said the Palouse region received a quarter of an inch of rain early Wednesday morning, along with a couple hundred lightning strikes.
“It’s not out of the question to get thunderstorms (this time of year),” Dewey said. However, Dewey noted that the long duration and the amount of lightning was unusual for heading into fall.
Dewey said the rain helped with fire suppression and preventing some fire activity. It also helped remove some of the smoke, although it’s still lingering in some places.
“Rain did help mix it out,” Dewey said. “We’re really going to need (wind) to help scour that smoke.”
Relief from the smoke should come in the next 24 hours to 48 hours. Some areas already are experiencing some smoke dissipation and improved air quality.
The Palouse region is now in the “moderate” category for air quality: Colfax and Pullman had an air quality index at 67, Moscow at 65 and Potlatch at 62. The moderate category has a warning only for those who are unusually sensitive to particle pollution, who should consider reducing activity level or shortening the amount of time outdoors.
Relief from the hot temperatures is also on the way. Fall-like temperatures in the mid to upper 60s will arrive Saturday and Sunday in Moscow and Pullman.
These lower temperatures will also help with fire activity in the region.
“There’s still a chance we could see some elevated fire activities,” Dewey said, because of periods of warming and drying. However, the cooler and wetter weather will help with the fire season and should prevent new fires from starting, even if current fires remain burning.