Rain in the region was a welcomed sight for those waiting for smoke and fires to go away.

Charlotte Dewey, of the National Weather Service in Spokane, said the Palouse region received a quarter of an inch of rain early Wednesday morning, along with a couple hundred lightning strikes.

“It’s not out of the question to get thunderstorms (this time of year),” Dewey said. However, Dewey noted that the long duration and the amount of lightning was unusual for heading into fall.

Tags

Recommended for you