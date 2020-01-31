A group of Latah County residents spent part of Thursday afternoon learning how to gather signatures for a new statewide education initiative that promises to invest $170 million in K-12 education.
Reclaim Idaho, the same organization that gathered signatures to get a Medicaid expansion on Idaho ballots in 2018, visited Moscow as part of a statewide tour to advocate for the Invest in Idaho initiative. Reclaim Idaho is known for touring the state in a bright green camper, which made a stop in Moscow.
A little more than 55,000 signatures are needed to put the Invest in Idaho initiative on the November 2020 ballot. Part of the requirement is that each legislative district needs to reach a particular threshold of signatures.
Latah County’s District 5 has approximately 1,000 out of the necessary 1,700 signatures, meaning it is closer to its threshold than any district in Idaho.
Luke Mayville, co-founder of Reclaim Idaho, spoke to local residents Thursday at the 1912 Center in Moscow.
He said the initiative aims to reduce the property tax burden and make passing school tax levies less painful for communities, particularly for rural school districts.
“Even when (levies) don’t fail, there is a constant fear among teachers that their jobs are going to end any day,” Mayville said. “And teachers living under that state of stress are leaving.”
Mayville said the initiative will save school programs from being cut and make it easier to recruit and retain teachers.
Reclaim Idaho Executive Director Rebecca Schroeder said the initiative promises to provide an additional $600 more per student on average. The money will be distributed across public schools and public charter schools based on attendance.
The Invest in Idaho initiative, if passed, would provide the $170 million by increasing the Idaho corporate income tax rate from 6.9 percent to 8 percent. It would also increase taxes for individuals earning more than $250,000 per year and married couples earning more than $500,000 per year. Schroeder said that means 95 percent of Idahoans will not see any change in their tax rates because of the initiative.
Mayville said even if the initiative gets on the ballot and is passed by voters, the Idaho Legislature could still repeal or replace it.
More information can be found at reclaimidaho.org.
