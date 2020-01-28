Reclaim Idaho will host a meeting starting at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Fiske Room of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow to discuss its “Invest in Idaho” initiative.
Reclaim Idaho’s co-founder Luke Mayville and Executive Director Rebecca Schroeder will discuss what the group claims is Idaho’s education crisis and actions to take to make a change.
The meeting will focus on training volunteers in effective signature-gathering techniques and kicking off a 10 Days of Action campaign. Trained volunteers will then head out to local neighborhoods to knock on doors with the goal of collecting enough signatures by the April 30 deadline to get the initiative on the ballot in November.
The meeting is open to the public. RSVP at shortened link bit.ly/2GmPL4k.