Since she was in junior high, Genesee High School senior Regan Zenner served as a player, student, team manager and teacher’s aide for Pete Crowley, the school’s varsity volleyball coach and business teacher.
Of all her accomplishments on the court and in the classroom, including breaking the school’s career digs record in volleyball and attaining a perfect GPA, Crowley said the coolest thing Zenner ever did was score 100 percent on a financial literacy certification test he gives his economics class.
Crowley said he has given the test to students for several years and Zenner was the second one ever to get a perfect score.
“Of all the things she’s done, that’s kind of the one that I brag to everybody else about,” Crowley said.
Zenner will graduate this month as a class valedictorian and then set her sights on Boise State University this fall where she will major in radiologic sciences and become a radiologic technologist.
Classmates Molly Hanson and Dillon Sperber are also valedictorians. All three earned 4.0 GPAs.
Zenner played volleyball, basketball and softball at Genesee and participated in other extracurricular activities like Business Professionals of America, National Honor Society, Idaho Drug Free Youth and music.
Crowley said Zenner, a libero on the volleyball team, is “a true competitor” and “a perfectionist at her craft.”
“She wanted the ball hit at her as hard as the other player could hit it and was willing to do whatever she could to get on the floor, to run through a wall if she had to to go get the ball,” Crowley said.
While Zenner’s volleyball team took third at state last fall, the coronavirus pandemic robbed Zenner of a potential state championship in softball when the virus forced the season to be canceled.
Zenner’s softball squad finished fifth at the state tournament in 2017, second in 2018 and fourth in 2019. Zenner, a middle infielder who batted .545 last year, said bringing a state title to Genesee is always the goal, and with four seniors returning, that objective did not change this spring.
“I think we all expected ourselves to do well and we knew that we could push ourselves and do it, but I wouldn’t say that (winning state) would determine our success of the season,” Zenner said.
She said not being able to play her senior year was tough.
“I think mostly I just feel for the other seniors and the group of girls,” Zenner said. “I really wanted to play with them and just have a fun time with them. I think all of us were really looking forward to having that last season. It sucks just to not be able to be out there and doing those things with them.”
While it was frustrating not hanging with her teammates every day, Zenner said it was bizarre not seeing her classmates - many of whom she has been with since kindergarten - on a daily basis since March.
She said her class is a tight-knit group.
”I feel like most of the time when you’re done with (high) school, you’re like, ‘I’m OK going to college’ … But I think for us, we really miss each other and we miss being around each other,” she said.
Zenner said the switch to distance learning was manageable and she stayed on top of her school work by setting a schedule for herself.
“At Genesee, we’re super lucky to have super involved and supportive teachers that want to see us succeed so it was really helpful to have their support,” Zenner said.
After attaining a bachelor’s degree and completing other training, Zenner said her plan is to work as a radiologic technologist at a hospital or a private clinic.
A radiologic technologist specializes in imaging, such as taking X-rays, of human anatomy.
Crowley said Zenner’s ability and work ethic will allow for a seamless transition into her post-high school life.
“The people that have both are the ones that are truly able to make special dents in our society and I think she has both, so I see her doing great things,” Crowley said.
Garrett Cabeza can be reached at (208) 883-4631, or by email to gcabeza@dnews.com.