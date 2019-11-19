MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
1:55 a.m. — A 22-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on the 200 block of Baker Street after she allegedly crashed a vehicle into a parked car.
6 a.m. — A 28-year-old woman reportedly tried to break up a fight between two of her dogs when one of the animals bit her hand, partially severing her finger and causing puncture wounds to her hand, on the 2100 block of Joseph Street. She was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
6:52 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 2300 block of White Avenue.
9:25 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on North Jackson and West A streets.
1:25 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Eastside Marketplace.
2:58 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 1100 block of West Pullman Road.
3:59 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on North Main and East E streets.
4:47 p.m. — Money was reportedly stolen on the 900 block of Paradise Creek Street.
8:38 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on South Blaine Street and Troy Road.
10:06 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of West C Street.
10:13 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 900 block of West A Street.
11 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of West A Street.
Saturday
3:43 p.m. — A person(s) reportedly unlawfully entered a residence on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue and left a hat behind.
10:17 a.m. — A note inside a bathroom at the University of Idaho Library advertised drugs for sale.
10:47 a.m. — Two cardboard boxes advertising free guns were reported on the 1700 block of East D Street. Police determined they were Nerf guns.
11:20 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 400 block of South Jackson Street.
3:44 p.m. — A 42-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of heroin and drug paraphernalia on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive.
5:21 p.m. — A 57-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on East A Street near the Corner Club.
6:49 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on West Third Street near the Varsity Diner.
7:42 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at the Best Western Plus University Inn.
8:16 p.m. — A 50-year-old allegedly intoxicated man was taken to Gritman Medical Center after reportedly falling in the bar area of La Casa Lopez and injuring his face.
11:08 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of resisting and obstructing officers and minor consuming alcohol on South Line and Paradise Creek streets.
Sunday
12:01 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of West A Street.
12:37 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of West A Street.
2:52 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of North Van Buren Street.
9:27 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Hidden Lane and South Logan Street.
3:06 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI at Buffalo Wild Wings.
3:41 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI at Buffalo Wild Wings.
4:40 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 300 block of Lewis Street.
Monday
12:08 a.m. — A 31-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of battery after allegedly throwing beer at the bartender at Champions Grill and Bar.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
11:26 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on Moscow Mountain Road near Moscow.
Saturday
10:28 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 1000 block of Schumacker Road near Troy.
3:56 p.m. — Two trucks and a dirt bike were reportedly vandalized on the 1600 block of East Road near Deary.
6:08 p.m. — Two subjects were trespassed from a residence on the 1200 block of Jerome Creek Road near Harvard.
Sunday
2:05 a.m. — A physical altercation was reported between two females on the 3100 block of Tomer Road near Moscow.
4:53 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was cited for suspicion of DUI on Mill Road and State Highway 8 near Moscow.
10:21 p.m. — A female reportedly assaulted a male on the 200 block of East A Street in Kendrick.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
8:09 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check at Walmart.
8:36 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
8:43 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of a bat in the Pullman Fire Department station on South Grand Avenue.
8:51 a.m. — Police responded to a report of vandalism on the 400 block of Northeast Campus Street.
9:02 a.m. — One person was taken to the hospital following a welfare check on the 900 block of Northeast Providence Court.
9:04 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1000 block of Northwest Nye Street.
12:15 p.m. — A threatening situation was reported on the 1300 block of Northeast Valley Road.
5 p.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of two counts of fourth-degree assault on the 400 block of East Main Street.
5:07 p.m. — Road rage was reported on the 1100 block of North Grand Avenue.
7:16 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported on Main Street and Grand Avenue.
Saturday
2:01 a.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Colorado and B streets.
2:12 a.m. — EMS responded to an unconscious person on the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.
2:23 a.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run on the 800 block of B Street.
4 a.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
2:16 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a cougar sighting at Golden Hills Drive. A large Himalayan cat was found.
5:05 p.m. — Police responded to a possible domestic dispute on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
6:29 p.m. — Police responded to a report of an intoxicated person in the roadway.
6:54 p.m. — Police responded to a possible domestic dispute on Timothy Street.
7:42 p.m. — An unconscious person was reported on the 800 block of Northeast Monroe Street.
8:38 p.m. — A 51-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree assault on the 400 block of Northeast Campus Street.
9:51 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to a domestic dispute on Park West Drive. Nobody was taken to the hospital.
Sunday
12:04 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass at Adams Mall.
12:29 a.m. — A patient was taken to PRH after EMS responded to a report of an unconscious person on the 1000 block of Northeast D Street.
1:02 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on the 500 block of Northeast Maiden Lane.
2:43 p.m. — Police responded to a possible domestic dispute on the 1500 block of Northeast Valley Road.
7:15 p.m. — EMS took a subject to Pullman Regional Hospital following a report of convulsions or seizures on the 700 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Friday
2:38 a.m. — A 47-year-old Cheney, Wash., man was arrested on Grand Avenue in Pullman after allegedly admitting to having crystal meth and stolen items from a Goodwill trailer in his vehicle. He was arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, theft of property and driving with a suspended license.
4:01 p.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Front Street in Albion.
7:24 p.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported on Main Street in Colfax.
Saturday
1:49 a.m. — A woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on U.S. Highway 195.
8:50 p.m. — A woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on U.S. 195.
10:28 p.m. — A driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI on U.S. 195.