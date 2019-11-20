PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
9:03 a.m. — A vehicle was reported broken into on the 200 block of Northwest Whitman Street.
9:08 a.m. — A 28-year-old subject was arrested for Whitman County warrants on the 200 block of Southeast Kamiaken Street.
9:58 a.m. — Vagrancy was reported at the 1100 block of Southeast Latah Street.
2:37 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS performed a welfare check on Northwest Wayne Street.
3:10 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Stadium Way and Grand Avenue.
11:56 p.m. — A possible vehicle theft was reported on the 300 block of Northeast Maple Street.
Tuesday
1:26 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Monday
3:51 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported in Colfax.
5:50 a.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on Old Albion Road.
10:27 a.m. — A deputy responded to a possible theft in Colfax.
6:29 p.m. — A welfare check was performed in Albion.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
7:34 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 800 block of South Blaine Street.
11:53 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 300 block of Brent Drive.
11:56 a.m. — A Chihuahua reportedly bit an individual on the 300 block of West Sixth Street. Police were unable to contact the person who was allegedly bitten.
5:40 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at the Kibbie Dome.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
3:35 p.m. — An identity theft was reported on the 2500 block of Blaine Road near Moscow.
4:51 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at mile marker 6.3 on State Highway 9 near Deary.
10:25 p.m. — A 25-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on South Main Street and Lewis Road near Moscow.