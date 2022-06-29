WSU POLICE
Monday
1:38 p.m. — A person stuck in an elevator on the 400 block of Northeast Veterans Mall was freed by a technician.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
11:15 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
4:42 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
7:44 p.m. — Officers arrested a 20-year-old man for suspicion of violating a protection order.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
8:18 a.m. — A woman was arrested for suspicion of possessing a controlled substance on East Bluff Street in Palouse.
4:34 p.m. — A rollover accident was reported on Rose Creek Road in Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
1:35 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision occurred on Farm and Pullman roads.
2 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision occurred on the 100 block of North Washington Street.
5:54 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.
7:49 p.m. — Police heard a report of a paraglider possibly crashing in the area of Palouse River Drive and Mountain View Road but could not locate the person.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
10:34 a.m. — Threats were reported on Lundquist Lane in Moscow.
1:26 p.m. — A smoldering burn pile was reported on Hazel Street in Genesee.