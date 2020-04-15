LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
8:18 a.m. — A theft was reported on the 400 block of Hemlock Street in Bovill.
11:50 a.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on the 1300 block of Bear Creek Road near Princeton.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:52 a.m. — One person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital from Church Street for a possible threat of self-harm.
4:59 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft at Walmart.
4:59 p.m. — Clothes were reported stolen from a laundry room on Providence Court.
5:01 p.m. — Illegal construction was reported on Golden Hills Drive.
8:42 p.m. — A disorderly male was reported on Spruce Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
6:19 a.m. — A fire was reported in Colfax.
8:52 p.m. — A purse, cellphone and ATV were reported stolen in St. John.