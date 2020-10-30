Recovery efforts continue for Malden, Pine City

The United Way reported Thursday that more than $500,000 has been donated or pledged to the victims of the Labor Day fire that destroyed Malden and Pine City, but recovery from the blaze will continue to be a long process for residents.
Eric Fejeran, United Way of Whitman County executive director, said $275,000 has been donated to the nonprofit’s Whitman County Fire Community Relief Fund, and $310,000 has been pledged.
He said that money will be directed toward the Pine Creek Community Restoration Committee, which is a group of community members overseeing the long-term recovery efforts for the communities.
The Innovia Foundation and St. John Rural Relief Fund are also providing monetary donations.
Fejeran said while hundreds of thousands of dollars have been donated, more is needed because the challenges residents affected by the fires are facing are long-term.
“Rebuilding a city and community is a long process,” he said.
Information on where to donate money can be found at www.pinecreekcommunityrestoration.org/.
Gerry Bozarth, spokesman for Spokane County Emergency Management, is helping with the recovery efforts and said the money donated by United Way will be prioritized based on the individual needs of the residents.
Before residents can rebuild their homes, Bozarth said, their properties must be tested by the Washington Department of Ecology for asbestos and hazardous materials.
Bozarth said the state will provide funding for the costly cleanup of these materials, and the Pine Creek Community Restoration Committee is trying to get as much of it done as possible before winter weather hits the area.
“Once winter sets in, the only real goal is making sure people are taken care of,” he said.
He said anyone in need of shelter can seek help from the Community Action Center, a nonprofit based in Pullman that received a grant from the Washington Department of Commerce to provide people with rental assistance.
Some people are staying in RVs, but Bozarth said the restoration committee is encouraging them to think about whether it is appropriate to live in an RV during the winter.
Bozarth said there are enough supplies of household goods and clothing for the victims. There are also ample resources for food.
Paige Collins, executive director of the Council on Aging and Human Resources, said food donations for the victims have filled up the Rosalia and Colfax food pantries. COA staff also visits Malden on Fridays to give away food and dog food to the community.
Collins said COA will work to rebuild the Malden Food Bank once it finds space. The previous food bank was destroyed in the fire.
She also said Facebook has been delivering 150 free lunches every Wednesday to City Park in Malden.
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.