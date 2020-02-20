The public is invited to the Celebrate Recovery Recovery-A-Thon from 2 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday at Real Life Church, 1428 S. Blaine St., Moscow, said Shari Hall, executive director of Project Hope in Moscow.
Every hour, a personal story, Celebrate Recovery lesson and music will be featured. Hall said the event is 24 hours because “recovery never sleeps.”
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered 12-step program designed to help people overcome their “hurts, habits and hangups,” according to Project Hope’s website. Celebrate Recovery, a program under the nonprofit Project Hope, helps people with challenges including anxiety, depression, shopping and sexual addictions, substance abuse and grief, Hall said.
The event is free and guests can come and go throughout the event. Donations can be made to Project Hope in Moscow.