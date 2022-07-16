Redline rendezvous

Zach Wilkinson/Daily News Redline Syndicate performs on stage in front of a large crowd as the opening act of Friday night’s Rendezvous in the Park at East City Park in Moscow.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

