Freezing temperatures caused a sprinkler head to spill hundreds of gallons of water at an assisted living facility in Pullman early Friday morning.
The Pullman Fire Department responded to Regency Pullman at 3:30 a.m. to find water spilling into the first floor of the building, a press release from the city stated. Crews then shut down the sprinkler system and worked to remove water from the entryway and dining area, which had recently been renovated.
The facility is contacting its insurance company to determine the full extent of the damage.
Residents were not required to evacuate while the crews worked. No rooms were affected by the flood of water.
Investigators say the sprinkler head was activated by freezing temperatures that dropped as low as 11 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Fire crews have responded to similar calls in the past, the release said. The department reminded residents to make sure their water lines are protected from the freezing temperatures.