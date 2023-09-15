Regents for WSU hear about new practice facility

A sneak peek of the Taylor Sports Complex was revealed at the Washington State University Board of Regents meeting Thursday as the institution awaited final approval for the project.

The regents began a two-day meeting Thursday, and blew through a lengthy list of items including athletics department updates, enrollment reviews, next year’s tuition increase proposal and more.

No action was taken at the meeting. The board will convene today to make decisions on the university’s strategic plan, the 2024 athletics budget and construction projects.

