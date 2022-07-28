The Washington State University Board of Regents met Tuesday and unanimously passed a settlement resolution related to the International Student Center Services Agreement.

The settlement is an operational adjustment to agreements WSU has with partners focused on providing education to international students. WSU has a long-term partnership with INTO University Partnerships (IUP), a program that provides universities access to resources in international higher education, according to their website.

According to a resolution statement by the board, the total value of the settlement is around $6.4 million, including fees owned by WSU, joint venture assessment, estimated future fees and waivers of amounts owed in the agreement.

