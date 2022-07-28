The Washington State University Board of Regents met Tuesday and unanimously passed a settlement resolution related to the International Student Center Services Agreement.
The settlement is an operational adjustment to agreements WSU has with partners focused on providing education to international students. WSU has a long-term partnership with INTO University Partnerships (IUP), a program that provides universities access to resources in international higher education, according to their website.
According to a resolution statement by the board, the total value of the settlement is around $6.4 million, including fees owned by WSU, joint venture assessment, estimated future fees and waivers of amounts owed in the agreement.
The partnership will no longer offer academic programs through the INTO WSU center in the new arrangement. Instead, it will focus on marketing WSU to international students and recruit them for direct admission to WSU, WSU news and media relations director David Wasson stated in an email.
IUP will represent WSU on a “nonexclusive basis,” Wasson said, and the program will advise international students about the university and provide them with application support.
IUP’s student recruitment offices and regional recruitment teams will promote WSU’s undergraduate and two-year master’s degree programs, but will exclude sponsoring students and athletes directly. The program will market WSU by using digital marketing platforms, brochures and flyers.
The services, support and programming that were being provided by the INTO WSU center will now be provided by WSU’s Office of International Programs at the University, Wasson stated.
“International students are an important part of WSU and it’s one of the university’s priorities,” Wasson said in an interview. “Giving the opportunity for students to study with international colleagues and bringing international students to WSU is something that the university considered a pretty high priority.”