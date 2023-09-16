Regents say yes to all WSU’s requests

Schulz

The Washington State University Board of Regents concluded its meeting Friday by expressing gratitude to all of those at the institution who’ve supported the university during its recent times of change.

Regents reconvened to finish up a two-day meeting, and took action on a plethora of items brought before the board Thursday.

No item on Friday’s agenda was denied, as the board unanimously approved everything presented.

Recommended for you