The Palouse pumped less water from its aquifers in 2019 than 2018 and is on its way to record-breaking water savings in 2020.
The Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee held its annual Palouse Basin Water Summit online Thursday to discuss the state of the Grande Ronde and Wanapum aquifers.
According to data presented at the summit, Pullman, Moscow, Palouse, Washington State University and the University of Idaho altogether pumped 2.3 billion gallons of water in 2019.
That is a nearly 1 percent decrease from 2018. Data also shows recovery in the Wanapum wells.
Korey Woodley, executive manager of PBAC, said 2020 could see a significant drop in water use in large part because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With much of the college student population leaving town in the spring when the universities temporarily closed and switched to online courses, it is estimated there was a savings of 86.5 million gallons of water through mid-June.
In order to break the water savings record since conservation efforts began in 1992, the Palouse would need to pump 47 million less gallons compared to 2019.
“I think that we may be seeing a record-breaking year in pumping,” Woodley said.
During the past five years, all of the entities have pumped less than the average amount of water.
Woodley said this shows the Palouse is on a downward trend, which is “also positive news and we hope that continues,” she said.
Pullman has pumped more than the other entities since 1992, but Woodley said the population growth in Pullman has exceeded the population growth of the other cities.
Pullman’s population has grown 47 percent since 1992.
Before 1992, the Grande Ronde Aquifer declined 1.5 feet per year on average. Since 1992, it has dropped 0.9 feet per year on average.
Representatives from Pullman, Moscow, UI and WSU also spoke at the summit about conservation efforts.
For example, Moscow’s rebate program for people who switch to water-efficient toilets and water-efficient “wisescape” lawns saves millions of gallons of water annually.
Moscow Deputy City Supervisor Tyler Palmer said this year has been the most successful for the wisescape lawn rebate program. Residents converted nearly 37,000 square feet of lawn into wisescape lawn.
Pullman estimates its rebates for efficient toilets, washing machines and lawn removal has saved 26.6 million gallons of water since 2008, said Pullman City Engineer Cara Haley.
Haley also said simple conservation practices can make a big difference. For example, the amount of water saved annually if half of residents decreased their daily shower time by three minutes could fill Martin Stadium three times, she said.
