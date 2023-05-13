Region expects sunny conditions through weekend

Folks planning a picnic or an outing for Mother’s Day weekend will have sunny weather for it, the National Weather Service at Spokane reported Friday.
Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet said temperatures in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley that are forecast in the mid-80s or low 90s are higher than average for this time of year.
“Temperatures are going to stay warm through the weekend and through next week and, potentially through next weekend,” Nisbet said. “This is not typical for Lewiston. The average high temperature is 71, so they’re going to be 15 to 20 degrees above average.”
Low temperatures, Nisbet added, are expected in the mid-50s to low 60s — also higher than the average low of 47 or 48 degrees for the second weekend of May.
In spite of the warmer temperatures, thunderstorms are also possible beginning Monday afternoon and evening through at least Wednesday, Nisbet said. The chance of thunderstorms are about 20% in the Lewiston-Clarkston area.
Warmer than normal temperatures are also possible through the end of the month.
“It looks like, the 8- to-14-day forecast, through May 26, above average temperatures will be continuing,” Nisbet said. “May 27 through the beginning of June will still be above average temperatures.”
Highs in the Grangeville area are expected to be in the mid- to high-70s through the weekend with lows in the mid-50s. In the Moscow-Pullman region, highs will be in the high 70s to low 80s and low temperatures in the mid-50s.
Gardeners are benefiting from the warm weather. Ken Roberts, head of the Clarkston Community Garden, said about half of the garden is planted already.
“Some of the things are a little later because we had so much rain and cold we had to put it off a little bit,” Roberts said.
The community plots at the garden supply area food banks with fresh produce each year. Roberts said gardeners are growing fewer greens that need to be refrigerated and focusing more on beets and other crops that can be stored for a while.
He’s hopeful the summer won’t get as blisteringly hot as it did last year.
“Last year was so hot the tomatoes went dormant and we lost a lot of people who said it’s just not worth it,” Roberts said.