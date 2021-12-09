Local health agencies on Wednesday reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths in the region.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 10 new cases in Latah County.
Those cases include four people between ages 5-12, one person between ages 13-17, two people between ages 18-29, two in their 30s and one in their 60s.
There have been 4,441 confirmed cases, 331 probable cases and 40 deaths in the county since the pandemic started.
Whitman County reported three new cases and one new hospitalization Wednesday.
There have been 6,161 cases, 231 hospitalizations and 82 deaths in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.