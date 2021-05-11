Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in its five-county region Monday, including 11 cases in Latah County. This latest count pushes Latah County’s case total to 2,990 since the pandemic began last spring.
New cases include two men and two women between the ages of 18 and 29, one man and one woman in their 30s, two men and a woman in their 40s, a man in his 50s and a man in his 70s.
According to the health district’s website, 2,990 people in Latah County have recovered from COVID-19 as of Monday. The death toll related to the virus was unchanged at 10.
Whitman County Public Health reported 13 new cases Monday, which brings its total to 4,286. There have been 108 total hospitalizations related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, up from 106 reported Friday. Deaths remained flat at 48, according to information posted to the WCPH website.