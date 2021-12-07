Local health agencies reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths since Friday in the region.
Public Health - Idaho North Central District reported 12 new cases in Latah County. They include one person between ages 5-12, one person between ages 13-17, five people between ages 18-29, one person in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s.
There have been 4,423 confirmed cases, 327 probable cases and 40 deaths in Latah County since the start of the pandemic.
Whitman County reported six new cases and one new hospitalization related to COVID-19.
There have been 6,146 cases, 230 hospitalizations and 82 deaths in the county since the pandemic began. There were 75 cases reported between Nov. 21 and Saturday.