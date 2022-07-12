Summer is really starting to heat up.
Today is forecast to be the hottest day of the week and possibly the warmest day of the year so far. The Palouse is expected to have temperatures in the low- to mid-90s. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley could see 100-degree temperatures, but current forecasts are holding at 99 degrees. The Camas Prairie will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, according to Daniel Butler of the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Although the temperatures are high, “This is nothing like what happened last year,” Butler said. This year is seeing temperatures about 10-15 degrees cooler than last year’s 100-plus mercury readings.
The warmer weather also brings the possibility of thunderstorms to southeastern Washington and most of Idaho, however, the National Weather Service has a low confidence of thunderstorms forming. If the thunderstorms do arrive, it will be this evening through Wednesday, and possibly into Thursday for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and Camas Prairie, according to a weather report from the National Weather Service.
If thunderstorms do arrive with lightning, it’s not likely to bring the start of fire season. Butler said while the thunderstorms could be strong enough to produce lightning, the fuels, like grass, aren’t dry enough. “It’s more the fuels and less so the lightning,” Butler said of what concerns to have with thunderstorms causing fires. “The fuels haven’t had time to dry out yet.”
Even though the thunderstorms could also be rain, Butler said the precipitation would be isolated, spotty and difficult to pinpoint where the rain would fall.
The week will also bring some winds at about 15-25 mph starting Wednesday in southeast Washington. Those winds will also dry out fuels, which will impact fire concerns.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.