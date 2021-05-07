A registered sex offender was charged with two felony counts of statutory rape after allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl on two occasions in May of last year, according to Latah County court documents.
Austin Johnson, 23, of Moscow, was arrested last month and remains in Latah County Jail.
Johnson was also charged with two felony counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in Whitman County for his alleged contact with the girl.
Johnson is scheduled for a preliminary hearing for the rape charges on May 14 in front of Latah County Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall.
The maximum punishment in Idaho for rape is life in prison.