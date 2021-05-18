A registered sex offender pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of statutory rape Monday in Latah County 2nd District Court after allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl on two occasions in May of last year, according to Latah County court documents.
Austin Johnson, 23, of Moscow, was arrested last month and remains in Latah County Jail.
Johnson was also charged with two felony counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in Whitman County for his alleged contact with the girl.
Johnson is scheduled for a status conference for the rape charges June 1 in front of Judge John Judge.
The maximum punishment in Idaho for rape is life in prison.